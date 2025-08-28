Rising star of the left in NY tests water for divided Democrats

NEW YORK: A young, Muslim self-proclaimed socialist who has established himself as one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics, fixing himself firmly in the president’s crosshairs, is on track to become New York mayor.

In mere months, Zohran Mamdani has become a star of the US left as he has mounted an unprecedentedly socialist-inspired campaign to take the big chair in the Big Apple.

Following his surprise June win in a Democratic primary, the 33-year-old has held a lead over his main rival in nine out of 11 polls — with an advantage of between three and 28 points.

His leading opponents are the independent Andrew Cuomo, 67, the ex-New York governor who retreated from politics when he was engulfed by sexual assault claims, and current mayor Eric Adams, 64, who is mired in corruption scandals.

New York’s mayoral election on November 4 is “a political litmus test of sorts for the Democratic Party that is working to regain its footing after the 2024 election,” said pollster Mary Snow.

The party has been left bloodied, divided and directionless after its defeat at Trump’s hands last year.

In the staunchly Democratic megacity where inequality is rampant and life is unaffordable for many, Mamdani has zeroed in on the high cost of living promising regulated rents, free bus travel and daycare to cement his appeal.

“If NYC wants to remain the interesting, inspiring and dynamic city of lore that is beloved by the world, we need to at least try policies that combat the inequality, comically absurd cost of living, housing and basic services here,” said Mamdani superfan Sandy Dalal, a designer and Brooklyn-based business owner.

Eye on presidential race

The young state lawmaker has run a strong ground campaign, with his supporters going door-to-door while also staying hyperactive on social media.

“He talks about feminism, he talks about politics (but) he talks about the price of the halal food carts… even if you’re not Muslim, everyone eats from those carts because they’re everywhere,” said political pundit Lincoln Mitchell.

Mamdani “really seems real in a way that Cuomo just seems like he’s coming from another era.”

While the Democratic Party, and those on the right of it like Cuomo, are accused of going soft on Trump, Mamdani has not.

Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents, has slammed Trump for victimizing the weakest in society — the poor and migrants.

“What the voters want is not just the kind of ‘left-of-center’ economic redistributive policies… but somebody who is unequivocal in standing up to Trump,” said Mitchell.

Republicans have come out swinging against what they call the “nut job” and “communist,” with Trump threatening to cut off federal funds to the city if he wins.

The other Democrats challenging Mamdani deride him too, with Adams accusing him of “false promises” and insisting he is “competing against him because this is not a socialist city.”

Cuomo has repeatedly attacked Mamdani for occupying a coveted rent-controlled apartment with increases regulated by the city, saying his legislative salary means he could move.

But their attacks have done little to bloody the rising star of the left.

“Mamdani’s ability to connect with voters and his focus on affordability, for one, has resonated with voters,” said Snow.

“It would not be surprising if Democrats took a page from Mamdani’s campaign playbook as they look toward the midterm elections — and the next presidential race.”