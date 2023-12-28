28 C
Rival candidate files objection over Nadir Magsi’s nomination

SHAHDADKOT: A rival candidate has submitted objection over nomination papers of PPP candidate Mir Nadir Magsi in PS-14, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Returning Officer of Sindh Assembly constituency PS-14 Shahdadkot, has said that an independent candidate Muzaffar Brohi, who is also affiliated with the People’s Party, has submitted objections over the academic qualification of Nadir Magsi, a former provincial minister.

“Mir Nadir Magsi’s educational degree is not equal to the required qualification,” Muzaffar Brohi said.

Rival candidate also alleged that a criminal investigation was also underway against Nadir Magsi over murder incident in Mehar.

RO Naveed Khokhar has summoned Muzaffar Brohi, who raised objection against Nadir Magsi in his office tomorrow (Friday).

“The objector has been directed to produce proof in support of his claims against Magsi,” RO said.

