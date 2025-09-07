River Chenab in exceptionally high flood at Punjnad Headworks

LAHORE: River Chenab has been in exceptionally high flood at Punjnad Headworks as the floodwater has broken scores of Bunds in the area, according to officials.

The inflow and outflow of Chenab have reached to five lac cusecs at Head Punjnad. A breach in Azmatpur dyke has submerged five to six thousand acres of the land and wreaked havoc in Azmatpur, Makhan Bela, Chak Kahel, Kachi Lal, Lati and Marian.

Assistant Commissioner has said that flooding has affected 55,000 people and a man died in flood. “Floodwater is also reached to adjacent areas,” official added.

The water level in Sutlej on the rise, which has reached to 12.4 feet at Empress Bridge. A water stream of 1,20,000 cusecs passing in the river at Empress Bridge. Flooding has devastated around 100 settlements in the region affecting a population of 3,00,000 people. “Floodwater has also submerged crops standing at over four lac acres of land”.

A temporary embankment at Bonga Rano along Sutlej in Bahawalnagar district, has also been broken by the river water and entered in Bonga Rano settlement affecting a large population.

Sutlej River has been in high flood at Head Sulemanki affecting 145 areas of the river belt as hundreds of settlements came under the water.

Flooding has affected over 1,70,000 population and over 1,25,000 people have taken refuge at roads, relief camps and tent settlements. ” 75,000 animals have also been moved to safer places,” officials said.

District administration has said that 20 flood relief camps have been established.

DG PDMA Punjab has said that the monsoon rains spell will continue until September 09, adding that the rain still continuing in Gujrat. “Gujrat was in flooding situation during last 24 hour,” Irfan Ali Kathia said. “The city will be cleared in next 22 hours,” he added.