‘River of oil’ traced to pipeline leak in Karachi

KARACHI: Thousand of litres of oil spilt after a pipeline of a state-owned refinery leaked near Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) oil pipeline leaked in the Jamkaunda area near Shah Latif Town, as a result of which thousands of litres of oil spilt in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hassan Sardar said that the line has been closed while the police team is deployed to seal the area.

The authorities confirmed that the liquid leaking from the pipeline is crude oil, meanwhile, PARCO will address the reason for the pipe leakage.

Last year, a bid to steal petrol from the underground pipeline at the Mehran Highway was foiled by Sindh Police.

“Unknown thieves had joined several kilometres long pipe with a clip to the petrol line near the railway track,” police sources said. A vigilance team of the SSP Malir district on the report from an intelligence agency foiled the largescale fuel theft, according to police.

“Unidentified accused had joined the clip with the pipeline few days and some police officials were also hand in glove with the accused in joining clip with the fuel line,” police sources said.

