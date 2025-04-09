River water shortage breaks 100 years’ record, says Sherry Rehman

KARACHI: People’s Party’s Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the water shortage in Indus River has broken 100 years record as the river dropped to its minimum water level.

Sherry Rehman, a former environment minister, stated that Pakistan received 40 percent lesser rainfall owing to the climate change.

Rehman said that the water level at Sukkur Barrage has dropped by 71 percent, while overall 65 percent water shortage recorded at Sindh’s three barrages.

“Three provinces are facing drought situation and water has not been available for cultivation,” PPP leader said.

“Instead of water conservation more canals being built, which will dry the Indus River,” she said.

She said that the underground water being pumped out, which is aggravating the water shortage crisis.

Senator Rehman said that the water shortage posing grave threat to the human life and agriculture sector.

It is to be mentioned here that the water availability and river water share between provinces has become a burning issue as well as a bone of contention between the PML-N led federal government and its key ally the People’s Party.