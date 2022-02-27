River water talks: Indian delegation to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member delegation of the Indian Indus Water Commission will arrive in Lahore on Monday to hold talks with Pakistani officials over water disputes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, will discuss the Indus Waters Treaty among other issues during the three-day Pakistan trip.

The Permanent Indus Commission will hold its annual meeting in the federal capital Islamabad from March 1 to March 3.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the discussions will focus on Pakistan’s objections to Indian hydroelectric projects namely Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) in Chenab basin in Jammu and Kashmir and few small hydroelectric projects in Ladakh.

The 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.

