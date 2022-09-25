‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life imprisonment

Canadian child actor, Ryan Grantham, best known for ‘Riverdale’, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his mother’s murder.

As per the reports from international news agencies, Grantham who has played brief roles in titles like ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’, ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Riverdale’ has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting his mother dead.

According to the details, Grantham, 24, shot his mom, Barbara Waite, 64, in the back of the head with a .22 rifle. Following the heinous act in 2020 at their Squamish home, in British Columbia, the actor recorded a confession video where he admitted the crime and showed the dead body.

Reportedly, Grantham drove east to Ottawa in a vehicle loaded with ammunition and Molotov cocktails, the following day, with an intention to kill Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau. Later, he also considered to attempt a mass shooting at Simon Fraser University or the Lions Gate Bridge, however, took a turn to a Vancouver Police Department instead, where he confessed the crime to the officials.

In a defence statement for the actor, his lawyer Chris Johnson said, “I think he’s pretty apprehensive about the whole thing. He’s a fairly tiny person, and to go to the prison system, I’m sure it’s a daunting and scary thought for him.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan Grantham would be eligible to apply for parole in the second-degree murder case, only after 14 years of imprisonment.

