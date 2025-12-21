Flight operations resume at Riyadh airport after widespread delays

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport on Saturday announced that flight operations have fully returned to normal following extensive delays that disrupted both domestic and international flights and caused congestion across terminal areas a day earlier.

The disruption reached its peak on Friday morning, when passengers reported significant delays involving multiple airlines, resulting in extended waiting times at departure and arrival halls.

Airport authorities said the situation was triggered by a combination of operational factors over the past two days, including the diversion of several flights from other airports to Riyadh and scheduled maintenance work within the airport’s fuel supply system.

These overlapping factors led to adjustments in flight schedules, with delays and cancellations affecting a number of carriers.

In a subsequent statement, the airport confirmed that all operational challenges had been resolved and that coordination with airlines and relevant authorities ensured the completion of procedures for all affected flights, including those that were canceled or rescheduled.

According to the airport, nearly 200 flights were impacted on Friday. Operational teams worked continuously to stabilize schedules and restore normal services, emphasizing that passenger safety remained the top priority throughout the disruption.

The airport added that all measures were taken in accordance with regulations issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation to safeguard passengers’ rights.

Riyadh airport expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to travelers and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation. It also stated that coordination with airlines is ongoing to ensure passengers receive timely updates, including arrangements related to baggage handling for canceled flights.