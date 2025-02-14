Riyadh Metro attracts 18 million passengers in just 75 days

RIYADH: Saudi authorities said Riyadh Metro has logged 18 million passengers in just 75 days from its December 1, 2024, inauguration, local media reported.

According to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in just 75 days since its inauguration on December 1, 2024, 18 million passengers commuted through Riyadh Metro.

It added that Riyadh Metro completed over 162,000 journeys, and covered 4.5 million kilometers throughout its six metro lines. With 10 million passengers, the Blue Line (Al Olaya-Al Batha corridor) has been the busiest line.

With more than 3 million users, the King Abdullah Financial District Station had the most foot traffic.

This milestone follows the complete activation of all six Riyadh Metro lines, which culminated on January 5, 2025, with the launch of the Orange Line (Line 3).

The phased launch of the metro network started on December 1, 2024, with the opening of the Blue Line (Line 1), Yellow Line (Line 4), and Purple Line (Line 6). This was followed by the Red Line (Line 2) and Green Line (Line 5) on December 15, before the final Orange Line activation on January 5, 2025.

With all six lines fully operational, the Riyadh Metro — the largest in the Middle East and the world’s longest driverless train system — now spans 176 kilometers and serves 85 stations, including four major hubs.

Passengers can plan routes and purchase tickets via the Darb app, at ticket offices, self-service kiosks in metro stations, or through digital payment methods, including bank cards, credit cards, and smart devices.

A key component of the city’s public transportation expansion, the Riyadh Metro was created to improve mobility, ease traffic, and promote sustainable urban growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.