Riyadh Metro rolls out new schedule to enhance commuter convenience

RIYADH: The Riyadh Public Transport administration has announced new timings for the Riyadh Metro to serve early-morning commuters, particularly students and workers a better way.

According to the announcement, the Riyadh Metro will start its operation daily at 5:30 AM, Saudi Gazette reported.

The change has been made as part of initiatives to lessen dependency on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion, and enhance mobility around the capital.

The revised timetable, according to officials, complements larger plans to develop and improve the public transportation system in accordance with sustainability and quality-of-life goals.

Read More: Riyadh Metro attracts 18 million passengers in just 75 days

Since its opening in December, the metro has carried 100 million passengers, with an operational timeliness record of more than 99.78 percent, according to a study released in August by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

There were 46.5 million riders on the blue line along the Olaya corridor, 17 million on the red line on King Abdullah Road, and 12 million on the orange line along Madinah Road. There were 24.5 million riders on the three other lines combined.

Public transportation parking facilities, on-demand shuttles, and a vast bus network are all integrated into Riyadh Metro’s services.