"Riyadh Parking" project underway to improve parking system in Saudi capital

Riyadh: For making a parking system better in Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh, a parking project “Riyadh Parking” is underway.

The Riyadh parking organization apprised that more than 20,000 paid parking facility has been provided on commercial roads in the first phase.

On the other hand, the organization said that more than 300000 free parking and organized parking areas have been provided in the residential areas.

The purpose of the parking is aimed at decreasing rush of cars created under awkward spread and disorder, the parking organization added.

The responsible of the project clarified that important areas have been included in the first phase which included Alwarood, Al-Rahmaniyah, Al-Marooj, Al-Sulaimaniyah , Al-Malik Fahad.

The parking facilities would be extended to whole of Riyadh with interval of time during the next phase.

The parking project officials informed that the system of Riyadh parking is based on a modern technology in which equipment of considering environmental needs, e-payment, boards of smart guidance and digital apps are included.

Through apps customers can pay their parking fees on a road and residents of residential areas and their guests can get free residential permit easily online.

Furthermore, a free time of 15-minute has been provided at the paid parking areas so that the customers can carry out short work easily without any fees.