Riyadh street collapse caused by construction excavation, infrastructure center says

RIYADH: The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center said on Sunday that a dangerous street collapse in north Riyadh was caused by excavation work at a nearby construction site that weakened soil beneath water pipelines, leading to pipe ruptures and water accumulation.

In a media statement, the center said it received a report of the incident at 2:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and immediately activated its monitoring and oversight procedures in coordination with relevant authorities.

According to the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, the collapse occurred during construction phases of a building project, where excavation work caused part of the supporting soil to give way, damaging several infrastructure assets.

The center stressed that public services were not disrupted and that service delivery to beneficiaries remained stable. It said concerned service providers swiftly implemented approved emergency plans, secured the site, isolated damaged assets and ensured continuity of services.

The statement praised the Riyadh Region Governorate, the General Directorate of Traffic, the Saudi Electricity Company and water service providers for their rapid response and high level of coordination, which helped contain the incident and limit its impact.

عاجل 🔴 مركز مشاريع البنية التحتية في الرياض يوضح : حادث الانهيار الخطر في #الرياض ؛ جاء نتيجة لأعمال حفر في مشروع إنشاء مبنى، وأدى لانهيار جزئي للتربة وانكسار أحد أنابيب المياه. –

pic.twitter.com/OWBDcPq3bX — خبر عاجل (@AJELNEWS24) January 25, 2026

Reaffirming its regulatory and coordination role, the center said it remains committed to safeguarding infrastructure assets, monitoring worksites to ensure compliance with safety requirements, and improving the efficiency of infrastructure projects across Riyadh.

The center added that it receives infrastructure-related reports and complaints around the clock through the unified hotline 19989, its mobile application, official website, smart devices and social media platforms.