WATCH: Riyan Parag scripts history with six sixes in a row in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag was in sublime form against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 game on Sunday.

Chasing 207, Parag came to bat when they were 8/2 and went on the offensive early in his knock.

Despite wickets falling all around him in the game, the Rajasthan Royals skipper continued to hit KKR bowlers for long and towering sixes.

The highlight of his knock became the six consecutive sixes off Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy.

The best of Riyan Parag’s innings came in the 13th over, bowled by Moeen Ali in their IPL 2025 game.

After Shimron Hetmyer took a single on the first ball, the Rajasthan Royals skipper launched an onslaught on the KKR bowler.

Parag clubbed the second ball of Moeen’s over for six over square leg and reached his fifty.

Moeen Ali then bowled a shortish delivery wide outside off, allowing Ryan Riyan Parag to hit it over long-on for another six.

The fourth ball also went for a six, the third consecutive by Parag as he hit the ball over deep backward square leg.

The RR skipper was not finished as he hit the next ball over long-on for a flat six and finished the over with another big six over the long-off boundary.

In total, Riyan Parag hit five consecutive sixes in the over.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper then reverse hit Varun Chakravarthy for a six, his sixth consecutive six, over deep backward point.

Riyan Parage became the first player in the IPL to hit six consecutive sixes.

The RR batter, however, could not finish the game for his side and was dismissed after scoring 95 off 45 balls.

KKR went on to win the IPL 2025 game by just one run after restricting RR to 205/8 in their 20 overs.