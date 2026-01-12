Rizwan bags unwanted record in BBL

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan became Pakistan’s first player to be retired out in T20 cricket during the 33rd fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

Rizwan scored a sluggish 26 from 23 balls with the help of two fours and a six before Renegades skipper Will Sutherland called the batter back to the pavilion.

The video set social media abuzz with fans questioning the decision to retire Rizwan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Overall, Mohammad Rizwan is going through a horror run in the BBL 15, scoring 167 runs in eight matches at a modest average of 20.87, with a strike rate of 101.82.

Nonetheless, Melbourne Renegades eventually managed to put on a show with the bat as they racked up 170/8 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Hassan Khan remained the star batter as he hit four sixes and a boundary on his way to 46 from 31 balls.

For Sydney Thunder, Wes Agar, Ryan Hadley, and David Willey picked up two wickets each.