Rizwan comments on Ghori’s inclusion in Pakistan squad

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has defended the selection of young wicket-keeper Ghazi Ghori in the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

Rizwan shared his views during a media talk on the sidelines of Pakistan’s training camp in Karachi.

Notably, Ghazi Ghori is among six uncapped players included in Pakistan’s ODI squad for the Bangladesh tour. The other uncapped ODI players are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

However, Ghori’s inclusion sparked debate among fans and former cricketers on social media due to his limited domestic experience.

Ghori, who featured in two matches for Islamabad United last year, has played just 17 List A matches, averaging slightly above 20 with a strike rate below 80 in the format.

Despite the scrutiny, Rizwan insisted that the youngster deserved the opportunity.

“Ghazi has come into the team on the basis of performance. Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Rizwan said.

The senior wicket-keeper also emphasised that Pakistan should welcome the emergence of multiple wicketkeeping options, saying it could ultimately benefit the national team.

“Right now, Ghazi is in the squad, but if you look at the past, many wicketkeepers have been performing. It’s good if more keepers come through the system because Pakistan might finally find what it has been searching for,” he added.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15, with all fixtures set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Mohammad Rizwan also warned against underestimating Bangladesh in their home conditions.

“On paper, the series may look easy, but Bangladesh are a tough side in their own conditions. The pitches there suit them,” he said, adding that Pakistan still have players in the squad who possess experience of playing in those conditions.

When asked about the exclusion of several senior players from the squad, Rizwan said the selection committee was better placed to explain those decisions.

“If I had been part of the selection meeting, I could have told you why certain players were left out,” he remarked.

Rizwan further highlighted the importance of the captain’s role in team-building, stating that leadership input should carry weight in decision-making.

“If the selection committee or head coach does not listen to the captain, then that person should not be captain,” he said. “The captain has to lead the team on the field, so his opinion must matter.”

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke about the pressure in modern cricket, stressing the need for greater professionalism within Pakistan cricket.

“Pressure exists at every level of cricket, whether club, domestic or international. We need awareness and professionalism because other teams are ahead of us and they handle pressure better,” he said.

Rizwan was also asked about reports claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had imposed a fine of Rs5 million on each player following the team’s disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

However, he declined to comment on the matter, saying the board had not yet made any official announcement.

“Many people and sections of the media have spoken about it, but until the PCB makes an official statement, I cannot say anything about the alleged fine,” Rizwan concluded.