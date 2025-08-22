VIDEO: Rizwan bowled out for three on CPL debut

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan faltered in his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) debut on Thursday amid a dip in his form.

The wicketkeeping batter signed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the remainder of the CPL 2025 after he was omitted from the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

The Pakistan ODI captain was signed as a replacement for Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is set to join his national T20I squad for the tri-series with Pakistan and the UAE.

However, Mohammad Rizwan’s outing with the bat came to a disappointing end in his first CPL 2025 game as he was bowled out after scoring just three runs.

After being put to bat first in the eighth game of the tournament, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were off to a shaky start as Evin Lewis was dismissed after scoring nine runs.

Rilee Rossouw then arrived at the crease, however, his stand with Andre Fletcher lasted just eight balls before his dismissal on six runs.

With Patriots reduced to 32/2 in 4.1 overs, Mohammad Rizwan arrived at the crease to join Fletcher.

However, he could not inject momentum in the innings and fell to Jomel Warrican in the following over.

The Pakistan ODI captain attempted a sweep shot off a flighted delivery, however, he missed the ball, which went on to hit his middle stump.

Rizwan returned back to the dugout after scoring just three runs off six balls as the Patriots were reduced to 45/3 5.4 overs.