Rizwan set for maiden CPL outing after Asia Cup 2025 snub

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has signed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

The wicketkeeping batter will join the side for the remainder of the tournament after he failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Reports said that the CPL will soon confirm his deal with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

According to reports, Mohammad Rizwan has been signed as a replacement for Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is part of the Afghanistan squad for the tri-series with Pakistan and the UAE.

Reportedly, the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on the cards after the Pakistan ODI captain was omitted from the squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

If he gets an NOC for the remainder of the CPL 2025, Mohammad Rizwan will use up his quota of two T20 leagues the PCB allows centrally contracted players can take part in.

The wicketkeeping batter has also been signed by Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League.

The Pakistan ODI captain, who will be playing for the first time in the CPL, joins fellow cricketers from his country.

Before his signing with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, spinner Usama Mir signed a deal with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, while Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi are already part of the Patriots squad.

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Salman Irshad are also part of the CPL 2025.

It is worth noting here that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) excluded star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

Led by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan squad includes Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Other notable names in the team are Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, and Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.