WATCH: Rizwan throws helmet in anger after dismissal in United clash

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan looked visibly furious with himself after falling to Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan in their PSL 10 game.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with Yasir Khan after opting to bat first in the 13th game of the tournament at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Rizwan, however, found it hard to get going and managed to score 36 runs off 37 deliveries. In his knock, the Multan Sultans captain hit just three fours.

He was dismissed in the 14th over bowled by Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan.

Following his dismissal, Mohammad Rizwan threw his helmet onto the advertisement board in anger as soon as he crossed the ropes.

The viral video showed the Multan Sultans captain throwing his helmet and continuing to walk without looking back at his gear.

It is worth noting here that the home side finished at 168 for five in their 20 overs on the back of Usman Khan’s 61.

Islamabad United chased down the target on the first ball of the 18th over, with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

With the victory, the defending champions made it five in five in the ongoing PSL 10 and sit at the top of the points table.

The Sultans, who suffered their fourth defeat in five matches, remain at the bottom with just two points and a net run rate of -1.764.