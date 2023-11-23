Rizwana: 15-year-old housemaid recovers from her injuries

A 15-year-old housemaid, Rizwana, who was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, has fully recovered, ARY News reported.

Rizwana was admitted to General Hospital Lahore in critical condition after Somia, the wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The minor maid underwent numerous surgeries and now according to the medical panel, she is fit and also walked without any help on the hospital premises.

The decision regarding discharging Rizwana from the hospital will be taken after the checkup by provincial health minister Dr Akram Javed.

The family of Rizwana has thanked the caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi and other authorities for providing of best medical facilities.

It is to be noted that currently, Somia Asim is on bail in the Rizwana torture case.

In September, a district and session court in Islamabad ordered to release Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — in the housemaid torture case.

Judge Muhammad Haroon announced the reserved verdict and accepted the post-arrest bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million.