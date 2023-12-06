Rizwana: Minor housemaid discharged from hospital

A 15-year-old housemaid, Rizwana, who was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, was discharged from hospital after full recovery, ARY News reported.

Underage domestic worker Rizwana remained at Lahore General Hospital for more than four months and underwent several surgeries to heal her wounds.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Rizwana reached the Child Protection Bureau. The minor domestic help said she will study and expressed her happiness.

Rizwana was admitted to General Hospital Lahore in critical condition after Somia, the wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The decision regarding discharging Rizwana from the hospital was taken after the checkup by provincial health minister Dr Akram Javed.

The family of Rizwana has thanked the caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi and other authorities for providing of best medical facilities.

It is to be noted that currently, Somia Asim is on bail in the minor maid torture case.

In September, a district and session court in Islamabad ordered to release Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — in the housemaid torture case.

Judge Muhammad Haroon announced the reserved verdict and accepted the post-arrest bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs 0.1 million.