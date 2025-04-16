RJ Mahvash congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal for his ‘Asambhav’ feat in IPL 2025

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal’s increasing closeness after the divorce of the Indian cricketer made fans speculate that there’s something romantic going on between the two.

Recently, RJ Mahvash took to her social media handle and lauded Chahal for his ‘asambhav’ feat at the ongoing IPL 2025.

On April 15, 2025, RJ Mahvash shared an old selfie with Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, heaping praise on him for doing the impossible at the ongoing IPL 2025. In her post, she expressed, “What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

Yuzvendra Chahal was the hero of the night as Punjab Kings clinched a historic 16-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday, April 15.

The leg-spinner’s sensational figures of 4 for 28 earned him the Player of the Match award and played a decisive role in PBKS defending the lowest total in IPL history.

Chahal’s latest four-wicket haul took his tally to eight such performances in the IPL, drawing him level with veteran spinner Sunil Narine. His victims included Ajinkya Rahane (17), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37), Rinku Singh (2), and Ramandeep Singh (0), showcasing his impact across the KKR batting order. Despite conceding 16 runs in his final over, Chahal’s earlier breakthroughs ensured Punjab held their nerve.

Support came from Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, who picked the final two wickets to seal the win — PBKS’s fourth of the season.

Looking ahead, Punjab Kings will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in back-to-back matches — first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, and then at home in Mullanpur on April 20. The much-anticipated reverse fixture against KKR is scheduled for April 26 at Eden Gardens.