RJ mall fire: Key findings unveiled in final investigation report

KARACHI: The local police of Karachi finalise the investigative report of the RJ Shopping Mall fire that claimed 11 lives – revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The report was finalized by a four-member committee including SSP East Irfan Bahadur, SSP Saud Magsi, and SP Gulshan Ayaz Hussain under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

The report referring to the CCTV claimed that the fire initially erupted in the cafeteria on the fourth floor and was spread quickly due to poor quality of electrical wires and false ceiling installations in the building.

“The absence of firefighting equipment and emergency exits in the building resulted in a greater loss,” the report states.

The report revealed that the builder handed over the shops and offices to the owners without obtaining the building completion certificate from the relevant authorities, while the Faisal Cantonment Board also warned about the absence of a fire safety system.

“The responsibility for the damage caused by fire in the building lies with the building owner, building management, and AI Foundation – the software house operating in the building,” the report claimed.

READ: Committee forms to investigate Karachi mall fire

The police teams investigated the officials of 12 different institutions as well as the owner of the building, security in charge, and the administration of the building. The police also included the reports of the Cantonment Board, K Electric, and KMC Fire Department.

The report recommended that the electricity and gas connections should not be issued without the building completion certificate and also suggested legal action should be taken against the parties found responsible in the case.

The experts from the NED university in the report recommended that the approval of all buildings by the fire department should be made mandatory, while the fire department should conduct fire drills twice a month in residential and commercial buildings.

The report recommended that the building failed to keep up with the standard should be sealed immediately, while a compensation should be awarded to those injured or killed in the accident.