RO objects over nomination papers of MQM’s Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: The Returning Officer suspended approval of MQM leader Farooq Sattar’s nomination papers for by election in NA-252 constituency, ARY News reported on Saturday.

By elections are being held on National Assembly seats across the country on March 16 including nine seats from Karachi, which fall vacant due to the resignations of PTI members.

MQM-Pakistan’s Dr Farooq Sattar has submitted nomination papers for NA-252 and NA-254.

According to sources, Sattar’s proposer for NA-252 has not been resident of the constituency, thus the RO has held back approval of his nomination during scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Farooq Sattar has sought time from the RO till 4:00pm to address the objection.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Department has issued orders for providing security to the returning officers conducting by elections on nine NA seats in Karachi.

The home department has issued a letter to the I.G. Sindh Police and D.G. Rangers for providing security to the offices of the ROs.

The by-elections would be held on NA-241 (Korangi), NA-242 (Karachi East-I), NA-243 (Karachi East-II), NA-244 (Karachi East-III), NA-247 (Karachi South-II), NA-250 (Karachi West-III, NA-252 (Karachi West-V), NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) and NA-256 (Karachi Central-IV).

