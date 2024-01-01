RO provides copies of objections on Sheikh Rashid nomination

RAWALPINDI: The returning officer has provided copies of the objections to Sheikh Rashid on his nomination papers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The RO had rejected nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid for Rawalpindi National Assembly constituency NA-56 and his nephew Rashid Shafique’s nomination papers for NA-57.

RO Rawalpindi Nazarat Ali has provided copies of objections on his nomination papers to Rashid.

“Sheikh Rashid has failed to provide complete details of his assets,” RO objected. “The value of his declared assets not matching his investment,” RO said.

“He didn’t declare his income from year 2021 to 2023 in assets papers,” RO further said.

He is defaulter of the forest department’s Murree rest house bill and stayed at the rest house from September 4 to 9 in Year 2022 without paying charges, according to an objection.

“There are 3,22,000 arrears payable against him in respect of a government,” another objection read.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique has failed to submit tax return of his wife. He also failed to file complete details of his assets, according to objections.

Sheikh Rashid after rejection of his nomintion papers said that the RO had promised to issue confirmed copies of objections by 4:30pm but didn’t issue the copies.

“My lawyers were waiting till 11:00 in night for the copies, which were not issued to them,” he said.

He asked for issuance of the copies of the ROs decision, so they could challenge the matter in high court.