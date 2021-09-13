RO rejects pleas to vote recount in Walton Cantonment Board

LAHORE: The Returning Officer (RO) has rejected the requests of the candidates to recount votes in Lahore’s Walton Cantonment Board, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Returning Officer (RO) has rejected the pleas filed by Javed Zameer, Tariq Siddiqui and Chaudhry Aslam regarding the vote recount in the wards of Walton Cantonment Board in Lahore.

The RO said that vote recount could not be initiated on the basis of the requests instead of providing evidence to ascertain the reason behind it. He clarified that no evidence was provided nor any argument was registered for a vote recount.

Sources told ARY News that three candidates from political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had requested to conduct a vote recount in the wards of Walton Cantonment Board.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had grabbed a sweeping victory in the Walton Cantonment Board of Lahore.

In the cantonment board elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won most of the seats in local government elections in the country’s cantonment boards.

As per unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had grabbed victory on 62 seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 59 seats, independent candidates with 52 seats, PPP with 17 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) with 10 seats.