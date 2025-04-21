Nine die as van fell into ditch

JAMSHORO: At least nine persons lost their lives and 20 sustained injuries as a van plunged into a ditch near Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the dead bodies and injured persons were rushed to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The cause of the van falling into the ditch was said to be brake failure.

The rescue officials said that the van was going from Dureji, Balochistan to Badin, Sindh with women and children also on board.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the area where accident took place said that the condition of three injured people is critical.

Earlier in a similar incident, eight people were killed and two injured when a van fell into a ditch in Kasur.

The incident occurred on Raiwand Road where a van returning from a wedding plunged into a ditch, killing eight of a family and injuring others two.

The rescue officials stated that driver of the unfortunate van was sleepy which resulted in the horrific accident. The injured and dead bodies have been rushed to the district hospital.