Five killed, Including woman and baby, in road accidents

KARACHI: At least five people, including a woman and a baby, were killed in different road accidents in different parts of Karachi, ARY News reported citing rescue officials.

In Surjani Town, a three-year-old girl, identified as Rukhsana, lost her life in a road accident. Two other children were injured in the incident and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

In another accident in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, a woman riding a motorcycle with her husband was killed after being hit by a trailer. Her husband sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, in the Shah Latif area, a 22-year-old man died after struck by a car.

Another fatal accident occurred in Sohrab Goth, where a truck hit a motorcycle, killing a young rider identified as Najeeb on the spot. In Korangi Industrial Area, a young man named Anas was killed in yet another traffic accident.