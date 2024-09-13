Road closure, traffic diversion plan for Chup Tazia processions in Karachi

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday announced alternative routes for two different chup tazia processions, scheduled for today.

The first of the two chup tazia processions, has already began from Nishtar Park at 6:30am ann will conclude at the Noor Bagh, Musafir Khana, located in the Moosa Lane neighbourhood.

It will follow the following route: Nishtar Park, Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, M. A. Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street/Preedy Street, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Market Road, Mahabat Khanji Road, Atma Ram Pritam Das Road, Moosa Lane, Noor Bagh Musaafir Khana.

During the procession, following roads will be closed for traffic; Nishtar Park, Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar Dawakhana, and the linking roads to Husainiya Iraniyan Imambargah.

The traffic from Nazimabad will be diverted towards Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk, while traffic from Liaquatabad will be rerouted towards Lasbela Chowk via Teen Hatti, according to the traffic police’s diversion plan.

Additionally, the traffic from Garden heading towards the MA Jinnah Road will be guided towards Gul Plaza via Anklesaria Hospital.

Second chup tazia traffic plan

The second chup tazia procession is set to depart from the Rizvia Society at 1pm and is likely to conclude at the Imam Bargah Shah-E-Najaf on Martin Road.

For this procession, the road between Water Pump and Karimabad Flyover will be closed till 1pm. Furthermore, The Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road between Bara Board and Gujjar Nala Crossing will be closed for traffic.

Traffic will be diverted from Karimabad Chowk towards Moosa Colony, traffic police said.

Meanwhile, Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) will be temporarily suspended on Friday.