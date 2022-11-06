Sunday, November 6, 2022
Web Desk

Road rage incident: Car driver drags bike for 1 km: watch video

test

A shocking video of a road rage incident in India has surfaced and gone viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, said to be from the Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, a car can be seen speeding on the road while dragging a bike trapped under it.

In the video shot by a man on another bike, sparks can be seen flying as the speeding car dragged the bike through the road.

According to reports, the speeding car hit the bike with two occupants and dragged it down the road after it got stuck on the front bumper.

What is even more shocking is that the driver refused to slow down even when people confronted him. In the video, at least two bikers can be seen chasing the car driver and asking him to stop.

They briefly managed to slow him down, but when they tried to get him off the car and remove its key, he sped away again.

However, the bikers refused to give up, and more people joined them.

After a long chase, the group eventually managed to stop the car driver while dragging the bike along the road.

