‘Road to Makkah initiative to be extended to other cities’

Chairman of Saudi Immigration and Passport Lt Gen Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al Yahya said that Road to Makkah initiative will be extended to other cities of Pakistan in future to facilitate pilgrims intending to perform Hajj.

The “Road to Makkah” project was formally inaugurated at Karachi airport, marking a milestone in Hajj pilgrimage facilitation.

While speaking at the ceremony on Sunday, Lt Gen Al Yahya said that the introduction of new technical and artificial intelligence services were aimed at enhancing the Road to Makkah experience.

He emphasided the streamlined immigration process for Pakistani pilgrims at Karachi airport, ensuring a hassle-free journey to Saudi Arabia.

Lt Gen Al Yahya elaborated the objectives of the Road to Makkah initiative, highlighting its aim to expedite immigration procedures and provide enhanced services to pilgrims from various countries, including Pakistan.

With the introduction of new technical and artificial intelligence services, including electronic visas and mobile fingerprint authentication, the Makkah Road initiative seeks to optimise the Hajj experience for all intending pilgrims.