Road to Mecca: Saudi delegation arrived in Pakistan to oversee project

KARACHI: A 9-member Saudi delegation, including Saudi Chairman of Immigration and Passport Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al Yahya, arrived in Karachi from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi delegation were welcomed by Deputy Director Hajj, Gulzar Soomro, during their arrival at Karachi airport.

On the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador Nawab bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki also arrived in Karachi from Islamabad.

Both the Saudi Chairman of Immigration and Passport and the Saudi Ambassador were received at Karachi Airport.

The Governor of Sindh will join the delegation in participating in a special event related to the Road to Makkah project.

On May 12, Saudi Airlines flight SV 3709 will depart with pilgrims for Madinah as part of the Road to Mecca project.