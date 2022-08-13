Roads inundated as heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: The metropolis received heavy another heavy spell of monsoon rain early Saturday, which inundated several roads and increased issues faced by commuters since yesterday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Saddar, Malir, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad, University Road, Surjani Town, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and other areas of the metropolis received monsoon downpours under the fourth spell.

Many of Karachi’s thoroughfares were inundated after the rainfall and several vehicles stalled. However, no casualties were immediately reported in the latest spell that began last night. It was the fourth consecutive spell of rain to lash the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also released data for the rainfall in different parts of Karachi, with Surjani Town receiving the heaviest rainfall.

As per statistics, Surjani Town received 60mm of rainfall since Friday night while University Road and Airport areas of the port city recorded 40mm and 13mm of rain, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted that rains will continue in the port city till August 14. It said the low pressure of the air in the Arabian Sea has become more intense.

The Met Office said that the metropolis may witness heavy showers on August 13 and 14 under the prevailing monsoon system. It warned the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

