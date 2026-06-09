Rob Reiner’s son seeks access to $1.5 million trust fund amid murder case

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner who is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of his parents, has filed a petition in a California court seeking access to a trust fund established for his benefit.

According to court documents, Reiner is requesting the release of funds from a trust that his parents allegedly created for him years before their deaths.

The filing claims that the trust is valued at more than $1.5 million and that a portion of the funds should have already been distributed to him when he turned 30.

Reiner, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder related to the deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025.

The petition argues that the trust required half of its assets to be distributed to Reiner upon reaching age 30, with the remaining balance scheduled for distribution when he turns 35.

However, the filing alleges that he has not received the payment he was entitled to and has been unable to obtain complete information about the trust’s assets.

According to the court documents, repeated requests to the trustee for access to the funds have been met with what Reiner’s legal team describes as changing explanations, including concerns about his ability to manage the money.

The latest filing adds a new legal dispute to an already high-profile criminal case, as Reiner continues to fight the charges against him while seeking access to the trust funds he claims are rightfully his.