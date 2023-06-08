‘Robber’ arrested near Northern Bypass cattle market

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have rounded up a robber who was looting citizens near the cattle market located at Northern bypass, Karachi, 16 km away from the old location, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the alleged robber was targeting citizens traveling to purchase the cattle for the Eid ul adha season.

However, the police have said that an accused has been arrested near the Northern Bypass Cattle Market, identified as Amirullah, who used to come from the Katchiabadi to the Northern Bypass to loot the citizens.

The police have also recovered the weapons from the possession of the arrested suspect. A case has been registered against the suspect and initiated the investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that, recently, Karachi’s renowned stage and TV actor, Wali Sheikh has also fallen victim to robbery near the Northern Bypass.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, he strongly criticized the statement made by the police officers, who claimed that no robbery incidents had occurred.

Earlier, several videos has also emerged, where multiple individuals have complained about the incidents of robbery and firing by dacoits on the Northern Bypass.