Robber dies of head injury while attempting to flee

ISLAMABAD: In a usual incident, a robber lost his life after being hit on the head while attempting to flee after dacoity in Islamabad, ARY News reported, quoting police. 

According to Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) spokesperson, two robbers met an accident when they were fleeing the area after looting valuables from a house in Shehzad Town.

The police said, one of the robbers lost his life after being hit on the head in an attempt to flee the area, while his other accomplice also sustained injuries after he accidentally opened fire.

The body and injured were shifted to the hospital.

