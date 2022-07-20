Watch: Robber fails to break glass with brick, returns empty-handed

A Wisconsin US robber returned empty-handed after he was spotted trying to break the glass at a jewellery store with a brick.

The video clip shared by ABC on Instagram shows the man taking a brick out of his pocket. He later throws the brick over the display case, but the glass does not break. The thief repeats the exercise over ten times but fails miserably.

A woman sees the robber trying to break the glass and approaches him before he leaves the house. The woman can be seen holding a stick and chasing the man as he gets into a car and drives away from the store.

The local police have released the footage to identify the man. They were cited as saying by WFLA that the man tried to break into a glass case at a Kay Jewelers in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin while wielding a brick.

This epic failure by the robber was laughed at by many social media users. “The number of times he kept trying…” one user said. Another user commented, “He did all that to run and he parked right in front? Lord. He did not think this through.”

