VIDEO: Robber jumps off bridge, hangs on wire to avoid arrest

KARACHI: A thrilling scene unfolded in Karachi when a mugger, who has snatched a mobile phone from a bike rider, jumped off a bridge during a confrontation with the police as the incident has been caught on camera.

The suspect, who was being chased by the police, threatened to jump off the bridge if the cops continued their pursuit. Despite the warning, the police closed in, and the mugger leaped off the bridge, landing on the tar below.

The incident occurred near Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

The police quickly responded to the situation, covering the area with a safety net to prevent any further harm. After a prolonged struggle, the police finally apprehended the mugger as he fell into the net sheet.

In a surprising twist, the mugger refused to return the stolen mobile phone, even after being caught. As the police attempted to take him away, the bike rider also got tangled in the scuffle, with the mobile phone still in the mugger’s possession.