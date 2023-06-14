‘Robber’ killed, accomplice fled during encounter

RAWALPINDI: A gunfight was reported between police and armed robbers from the Rawalpindi Soan Bridge area, resulting in the killing of one dacoit while accomplice manage to escape, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the two armed dacoits carried out a robbery in the Morgah area of Islamabad and fled from the scene. The bandit started firing on the pursuit of the police near Soan Bridge.

READ: Girl sold to Rawalpindi beauty parlour recovered by police

Following the gunfight, one dacoit was shot dead, while his accomplice managed to run away and is believed to be hiding in the nearby dense bushes surrounding Soan Bridge.

The police initiated a search operation to apprehend the remaining fugitive and restore peace to the area.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police during this critical time.