‘Robber’, passerby woman killed in exchange of fire

KARACHI: An alleged robber was gunned down while a passerby woman also sustained fatal bullet wounds during an exchange of fire between the dacoits and a citizen in Karachi’s Malir area on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the police, three suspects were robbing the citizens in Malir and opened intense firing when they faced resistance.

According to the police, a citizen also opened fire on the robbers, leaving one of them dead. Two suspects however managed to escape.

The police said that a passerby woman also sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries. Three 9 mm shells were found from the crime scene.

Read More: Karachi police reveal data on killings over robbery resistance in Ramadan

Earlier on Thursday, the police said that at least 19 were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramadan 2024 amid rising crime rate in Karachi.

According to a police officials, the armed robbers gunned down 19 citizens in Karachi over robbery resistance during Ramadan.

Additionally, the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

During the January-April period last year, armed robbers shot dead 25 citizens while 110 people were injured over resisting robberies.

In 2023, as many as 108 people were killed and 469 were injured over robbery resistance.