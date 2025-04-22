Two cops martyred in Taunsa Sharif robbers attack

DG KHAN: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were gunned down by alleged robbers in Taunsa Sharif robbers attack, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, the police raided near Dera Shahpur bridge when the suspects opened fire. As a result of which, ASI Ghulam Shabbir and Constable Ghulam Farid posted at Sadr police station, received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

District Police Officer Syed Ali along with other police officers reached the spot and ordered the arrest of culprits.

The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the fleeing culprits.

In a statement, the DPO paid tribute to the martyred officials and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

At least four policemen were killed in an attack in the Nushki district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to district officials, the firing incident took place in the Gharibabad area where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrolling van, resulting in the killing of four security personnel.

The attackers managed to flee from the spot. Security forces rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to a local hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that those responsible for this attack would face justice.