Robbers attempt to uproot ATM in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers were able to uproot an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Karachi, but a timely call to police foiled their attempt, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the unique robbery attempt was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 3 near Disco Bakery, where a group of robbers managed to uproot the ATM and were loading it on a mini truck when the police party reached.

Seeing the police party, the robbers fled the scene by leaving the truck with the ATM machine. The police said they received a call from Madadgar 15 from a citizen that a few robbers are lifting Automated Teller Machine.

Acting on the information, the police party reached the reached and foiled the bid. The search for the robbers has been launched by the police.

Separately, a man was caught red-handed attempting to break into an automated teller machine of a private bank in Karachi’s posh locality of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police had said.

They had said the suspected robber identified as Munawar Hussain entered an ATM kiosk of a private bank in the Murtaza Commercial area to steal cash.

