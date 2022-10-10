Robbers chop off 108-year-old woman’s feet to steal anklets

In a shocking incident, Robbers in India’s Jaipur allegedly chopped off the feet of a woman, said to be more than 100 years old, to steal the silver anklets she was wearing.

The incident took place in Jaipur’s Galta Gate area on Sunday, said police.

The woman, who is 108 years of age according to her family members, was dragged out of her house by the robbers, who chopped her feet off with a sharp weapon in a bathroom constructed outside the house, stole the silver anklets she was wearing and fled the spot, they added.

The robbers left the woman profusely bleeding and groaning in pain, police further said, adding that the family members realised about the attack about an hour later and rushed her to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

The victim, identified as Jamuna Devi, lives with her daughter and granddaughter.

A case has been registered against unidentified people.

