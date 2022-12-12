Robbers loot brothers outside bank, get away with Rs2 crore

FEROZEWALA: In a shocking robbery incident in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district, two men were robbed of at least Rs2 crore outside a bank from where they had withdrawn money.

According to the details, The lawyer and his brother was going home after withdrawing the money from the bank at the same time they encountered with the robbers.

While drawing the map of incident lawyer stated “robbers snatched 2 crore cash and a mobile phone,” he further added, the Police is neither cooperating nor lodging First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

Two days ago, a citizen was killed by robbers at the same place. The locals told media that this has been the sweet spot for the robbers.

In other news, Police has reported 2 motorcyclists shot in Nawan Lok, Phalia.

