Robbers loot cash van, kill security guard in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A security guard was tragically shot and killed by armed bandits during a robbery attempt, resulted in the theft of Rs 30 million in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the robbery, which took place within the limits of the Shahzad Town Police Station, left one security guard dead and another injured.

The robbers targeted the cash van, which was transporting a large sum of money, and fled with Rs 30 million cash after firing upon the security personnel.

The deceased guard has been identified as Suleman.

In response to the incident, the Islamabad Police have formed multiple special investigation teams under the leadership of DIG Islamabad.

The teams include members from the SSP Operations, SP Organized Crime Unit, and other relevant SP teams.

The police spokesperson assured that the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice swiftly.