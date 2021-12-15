Robbers loot one kg gold, other valuables from Karachi home

KARACHI: In another dacoity in Karachi, robbers on Wednesday looted one kg gold ornaments and other valuables from a house located in port city’s Defence Phase-1, ARY News reported.

As many as four robbers barged into the house Defence Phase 1, looted gold ornaments weighing one kg, seven mobile phones, a laptop, an expensive camera, Rs175,000 cash and fled away safely.

Detailing the incident, police said that the dacoits barged into the house early morning around 4am and fled safely after looting. They have launched an investigation into the robbery.

The robbers after making the family members hostage, took away gold, silver and three laptops.

The woman said due to a problem in her bank locker, she brought the gold and silver to the home.

Earlier this month, an additional sessions judge and his family were looted in Karachi’s Baloch Colony, according to police.

They said two armed men robbed Additional Sessions Judge Naved Hussain and his family of their mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint within the jurisdiction of the Baloch Colony police station and sped away.

