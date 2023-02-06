Robbers loot Rs 4.8 million at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers looted Rs 4.8 million from a petrol pump staff in Karachi at gunpoint, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Hadeed phase one when an armed robber snatched a huge sum of Rs 4.8 million from a petrol pump staff.

The police officials claimed that no CCTV footage or eyewitness was found from the spot of the robbery but further investigation is underway.

Earlier, five armed robbers looted a sweet shop at gunpoint in the Mosmiyat area of Karachi and thrashed the security guard.

ARY News acquired the CCTV footage of the robbery, in which five robbers can be seen looting a sweet shop in Karachi’s Mosmiayt area.

The armed robbers stormed into the sweet shop after thrashing the security guard and stealing his rifle. They later held the staff and customers hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers looted Rs0.2 million cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shop. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that the police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

