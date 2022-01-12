Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Robbers loot Rs4.6mn cash, cheques from Saddar mobile market

KARACHI: Robbers looted Rs4.6 million cash and cheques worth Rs7.7 million from a mobile dealer at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market.

According to details, a major robbery took place within the precincts of Predi police station in the Saddar area of ​​Karachi, where armed criminals robbed a mobile market dealer and fled safely.

Police said that the incident at a private communication office on the evening of January 10, during which the accused fled with Rs4.6 million cash and bank cheques worth Rs7.7 million.

Police have registered a case of the incident at Predi police station on the complaint of the mobile dealer. The FIR stated that around 4:35 pm, four accused with armed entered the office, assaulted all the employees and took away Rs 4.6 million in cash and cheques.

CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light and the police have assured to arrest the culprits soon.

