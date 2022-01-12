Robbers loot Rs4.6mn cash, cheques from Saddar mobile market

KARACHI: Robbers looted Rs4.6 million cash and cheques worth Rs7.7 million from a mobile dealer at Karachi’s Saddar mobile market.

According to details, a major robbery took place within the precincts of Predi police station in the Saddar area of ​​Karachi, where armed criminals robbed a mobile market dealer and fled safely.

Police said that the incident at a private communication office on the evening of January 10, during which the accused fled with Rs4.6 million cash and bank cheques worth Rs7.7 million.

Police have registered a case of the incident at Predi police station on the complaint of the mobile dealer. The FIR stated that around 4:35 pm, four accused with armed entered the office, assaulted all the employees and took away Rs 4.6 million in cash and cheques.

Read more: Covid-19: Karachi’s Saddar mobile market sealed over SOP violation

CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light and the police have assured to arrest the culprits soon.

Comments