Robbers' reign continues during 2025 :Karachi street crime touches 60,000 mark

KARACHI: Street crimes in Karachi are still a nightmare for the people of the city, as data of 2025 crimes that has surfaced shows that the reign of robbers continues, haunting the citizens, ARY News reported.

The incidents of street crimes surpassed an alarming level of 60,000 in the year 2025, as the citizens of the metropolis are not even safe in their homes, offices, or main thoroughfares.

The theft and snatching of two-wheelers remained the most reported crime in the city in the year 2025, with 42,000 motorcycles stolen and snatched across the city.

On the other hand, more than 2,000 citizens were deprived of their four-wheel vehicles parked outside their homes, and this figure also includes vehicles snatched at gunpoint in different areas of the port city.

A staggering 16,300 citizens had their mobile phones snatched at gunpoint this year.

Besides that, as many as 89 incidents of extortion were also reported in the past year. Whereas around 13 cases of kidnapping for ransom were also reported in 2025.

However, Karachi police completely failed to curb street crimes in the year 2025, as they could not recover even 10 percent of the stolen items.

Earlier, Karachi witnessed more than 4,700 street crimes in November 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing data released by the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

The report revealed that 160 incidents involved vehicle thefts and snatching, while motorcycle thefts accounted for 3,143 cases during the month.

Armed robbers also targeted citizens directly, stealing mobile phones from 1,403 individuals at gunpoint.

In addition, authorities recorded one case of kidnapping for ransom and 15 cases of extortion. The city also saw 39 incidents of murder and other violent crimes in November.

The figures underscore ongoing security challenges in Karachi, highlighting the need for enhanced law enforcement measures to protect residents and curb street crime.

Street crime in Karachi also remained a major concern in August, with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) recording 5,554 incidents in the 8th month of 2025, averaging 179 cases reported daily in the metropolis.

Among the 5,554 street crime incidents during the month of August, as many as 54 citizens were killed in different incidents, mainly due to resisting robberies in Karachi, as per the CPLC report.

A total of 3,839 motorcycles were lifted in August, with an average of around 125 incidents of snatching or theft of two-wheelers every single day in Karachi.

A total of 235 cases of car theft were reported during the same period, with stolen vehicles continuing to present challenges for local police recovery teams operating in multiple city districts.

Street criminals also snatched 1,480 mobile phones from citizens during August, which indicates how common snatching incidents have become in Karachi’s neighborhoods.