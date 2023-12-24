Robbers slit woman’s throat, attack kids at home

JODHPUR: A woman was brutally murdered and her kids sustained wounds after being attacked by robbers at home in India’s Lamba village.

In the tragic incident, a woman lost her life as her throat was brutally cut open, while her children sustained injuries during a targeted attack.

According to the initial reports, the assailants, driven by an apparent intention of theft, carried out the heinous act.

“Anju, along with her one-year-old daughter and niece, became victims of a ruthless attack at their home during severe weather conditions,” stated the police.

According to the police investigation, one of the accused is an e-mitra operator and had conducted a premeditated survey of the area.

“The assailants, with the intention of theft, brutally attacked Anju, fatally slitting her throat when she woke up,” the police disclosed. Anju’s niece, upon witnessing the distressing scene, rushed to the terrace, crying for help.

“All three victims were attacked before fleeing the scene,” the police continued. After all the accused were arrested, they confessed that the victim identified them, which made them kill all three to avoid getting caught.