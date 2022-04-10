Robbers steal 60-foot bridge in broad daylight

A group of robbers pulled off an extraordinary heist after they stole a 60-foot abandoned bridge in broad daylight while posing as government officials.

The incident occurred in India’s Bihar where robbers posing as irrigation department officials, used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and escaped with the scrap metal.

Arshad Kamal Shamshi, a junior engineer of the irrigation department,

“The villagers informed that some people pretending as irrigation department officials came to the dilapidated and abandoned canal bridge and uprooted it using machines like JCB and gas-cutters,” an official of irrigation department confirmed the incident and added that they have filed an FIR.

He said the sudden disappearance of the 60 feet long and 12 feet high cross over has shocked everyone.

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We’ve filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

